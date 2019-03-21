ALBANY, Oregon — Ephraim Hackett died of heart failure on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, age 83.
Ephraim Erwin Hackett was born in 1935 in Victor. He graduated Victor High School (Class Valedictorian, 1953), University of Montana (BME, 1957), and University of Iowa (MME, 1979). He taught award-winning junior high and high school bands in Buhl, Idaho, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, and Albany, Oregon. Ephraim played trumpet with the Klamath Community Orchestra, Ashland City Band, Southern Oregon Symphony, and Albany Brass Quintet. He was founder and conductor of the Corvallis New Horizons Band, and was honored by the Northwest Band Masters Association in 2007.
Ephraim is survived by his brother, Harvey Hackett of Stevensville, and his children, Richard, Michael, Lisa, and Janet, his grandchildren, Lillian, Annie, Olivia, and Eric Ephraim, his nieces and nephews, and Penny the Wonderdog. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Johnson Hackett.
A memorial concert for Ephraim Hackett will be held at 2 p.m. April 13, 2019, at West Albany High School in Albany, Oregon.
Memorial donations may be made to your local school music program, or to the Willamette Valley Concert Band (note that money should go to Ephraim Hackett Memorial Band Camp Scholarship Fund) at WVCB c/o Ellen Bewley, 3495 Murhammer Lane S., Salem, OR 97302.