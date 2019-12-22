AKRON, Ohio — Eric Capanna, 60, formerly of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2019 in Akron, Ohio.
He is survived by his children Erica & Christian Capanna; grandchildren Maddox & Teagan; brother Bob (Christine) Capanna and sisters Michelle & Renee, as well as many nieces & nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his loving mother & father Robert Sr. & Karen Capanna & brother David.
Eric has been cremated and his wishes were to have his remains laid to rest back in the state he loved, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Eric's memory to the Poverello Center, which serves the homeless of Missoula, by going to poverellocenter.org.