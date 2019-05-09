MISSOULA — Eric James Hansen, 22, of Missoula, passed away from a tragic accident, Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1996, in Missoula to Eric W. Hansen and Michelle L. Holman.
Eric graduated Hellgate High school in 2015 and in the years following he worked a variety of jobs, but his ultimate dream was to become a U.S. Marine. In April of 2018, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and graduated from boot camp a few months later. He was an avid Montana outdoorsman — he loved hunting, fishing and camping.
There are not enough words to fully capture the essence of Eric. In his short 22 years, he impacted everyone he met with his infectious laugh and tremendous heart. He was always willing to help anyone without ever asking anything in return. Eric lived every day for his family, friends and his young daughter.
Eric is survived by his daughter, Raelynn, his fiancé, Aspen Pintler, his parents Eric and Racheal Hansen and his mother Michelle L. Holman, his brothers Casey A. Hansen (nephew Lucis A. Hansen), Austin W. Hansen, Chance L.W. Gibson, Tanner Williams and Jeremiah Stahlberg, his aunt Sheri Hansen, his cousin Jeremy Turner, among many other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by grandma Sis, great-grandparents Ilene and Bill Turner, Rosemand France, Edith and Martin Holman, uncle Pat Turner and aunt Sandy Turner.
Memorials services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on May 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Following the service, a celebration of life reception will be held for family and friends at Marshall Mountain. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Raelynn’s Scholarship Fund by sending checks to Jesse Maclay Farmer’s State Bank 5501 Old U.S. Hwy 93, Florence, MT 59833. Checks need to be made out to Farmers State Bank with Little Eric in the memo line.