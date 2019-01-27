MISSOULA — Eric Robert Thomas, 47, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital, from an unexpected brain hemorrhage on Jan. 23, 2019. Eric was born to Billy E. Thomas and Linda G. Nelson-Yielding on Oct. 30, 1971 in Madera, California. He attended high school in St. Maries, Idaho, graduating in 1990. He served in the United States Navy from 1990-1994. On Sept. 7, 2002, Eric married Michelle Lei Bebee. Eric enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time fishing, riding four wheelers, golfing and playing softball. He also enjoyed bowling. Eric loved his grandbabies and being a grandpa.
Eric is preceded in death by his father Billy, mother Linda Mauro Thomas and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Michelle, sons; Jesse and Robert, beloved grandbabies; Rebel James and Rosalyn Mae Sage, his mothers; Linda Yielding and Linda Thomas, sisters; Chrissy Thomas Asher (Dale Asher), Angel Mauro Donahoe (Mitch Donahoe), Vickie Swam Schwartz (Gary), Diane Swam Lounsberry (Jim), Gwen Stohler (Sandy), brothers; Billy E. Thomas (Misty), Dirk Mauro (Melissa), Shawn Yielding (Kallie), Terry Swam, and Bill Swam (Bonnie). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private interment will take place at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Eric’s life will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 1 from 2 – 4 p.m., at Garden City Funeral Home, with a brief service at 2 p.m.