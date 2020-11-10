MISSOULA — Ericka Iva (Rikki) Trusty, born Feb. 6, 1945, died Nov. 8, 2020 at The Village Healthcare Center.

She was born the fourth of five children to Arthur and Violet Eklund. Her parents and three brothers Art, Frank and David, as well as son-in-law Gerry Heidt and grandson Caleb Fettig precede her in death.

Rikki married Lowell L. “Sonny” Trusty on April 14, 1967. They were later divorced and he preceded her in death in 2006. She was momma to two daughters, Amy (Daniel) Fettig and Wendy (Matthew) Plute. Her favorite role in life was as very proud granny to Kaiti, Brooklyn, Tanner, Alex, Jared, Sofia, Logan, Bridger and Greg. She loved being GREAT-GRANNY to Addisyn, Saydie and Rylan.

Rikki is also survived by her much adored big sister, Grace Friend, and her family in Oregon.

We would like to express our gratitude to the many many people who have reached out to us during mom's last several weeks. Your love and prayers have carried us and we are so grateful for each of you.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be held at a later date.