BILLINGS — Erik Nesse, a journeyman sheet metal worker and resident of Billings, died unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 at the age of 35.

Erik is survived by his parents: Karin Sellman Nesse; Gary and Linda Nesse; his brother, Luke and Brande Nesse, his nephew, Kellan Nesse; his sister Ingrid Nesse, and her children Isak & Isabela. He is predeceased by his sister, Brita Nesse.

Erik was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. He enjoyed his life and the people he met along the way. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, family and all who knew and worked with him.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, 12-5 p.m. at Ft. Missoula in the Bella Vista Pavilion. We will never forget his infectious smile and laughter. Words can never express what he meant to us.

