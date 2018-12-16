MISSOULA — Erling Robert Oelz passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2018, in Missoula, a place he loved and had lived in since 1971. He was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the fourth of seven children. The family grew up on Rocky Gap Road overlooking Lake Michigan. They attended Saron Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, with Erling a member of the choir. His parents, Ralph and Gladys Oelz, owned and operated Consumer’s Dairy, where Erling worked as a youth. Erling graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1958 and was a member of the marching band. He graduated from Western Michigan University and after his graduation, taught at Kemper Military School in Missouri. Erling moved to Champaign to attend the University of Illinois, where he earned his master's degree in library and information sciences. In 1971, he accepted a position with the University of Montana. He was a full professor and the library director of public services at the Mansfield Library. While at UM, he helped orchestrate a $2 million donation to the library, the largest in its history. He also participated in two formal international exchanges, first at the University College of Belize in 1998, and again in 2004 at Joensuu University and the University of Helsinki, both in Finland. In 2003, he was awarded the Robert T. Pantzer Presidential Humanitarian Award from the University of Montana. Erling loved good food, drink and coffee, long conversations and laughter, gatherings with friends, music, both recorded and live, and cultural events such as ballet, symphonies, and plays. His reputation for baking the thinnest, tastiest Norwegian sugar cookies at Christmas was well earned. He was diligent at working out and stayed in good physical condition. Erling was compassionate, loving, and a joy to be with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ralph Oelz, Jr., of Walloon Lake, Michigan, and a sister, Lyn Houtman, of Manistee, Michigan.
He is survived by two sisters, Carole Nichols of Naples, Florida, and Susan Oelz of Tequesta, Florida, and two brothers, David of Littleton, Colorado, and Michael of Matthews, North Carolina, plus many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2019 in Michigan. Any memorial gifts may be made to the Mansfield Library at the University of Montana.
For online guestbook and pictures, visit erling-robert-oelz.forevermissed.com.