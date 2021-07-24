Erma Lea Brammer

Erma Lea Brammer, nee Taylor, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2021 in Kennewick, Washington. Erma Lea was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Erma Lea was born October 12, 1926, in Camp Crook, South Dakota to Edwin and Mary (Wiseman) Taylor. She was the oldest of six children. Erma Lea grew up in Carter County, Montana, and graduated from Carter County High School. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Missoula. During her years as a student at the University of Montana she received Christ as her personal Savior. After graduation she taught school for six months and later was a substitute teacher at various schools. On August 27, 1950 she married Gerald (Jerry) LaVerne Brammer.

Erma Lea was an avid gardener and canned meat and vegetables. She baked homemade bread for her family and others. She was an active church worker and prayer warrior who entertained missionaries often. After the death of her husband in 1980, Erma Lea spent much of the next twelve years serving in Paraguay where she taught missionary children in remote villages. She returned to Montana, later Iowa, North Dakota, California, and Washington where she continued loving people and her Lord.