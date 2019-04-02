LONGVIEW, Washington — Ernest A. Handy was born July 7, 1929 in Crawford, Oklahoma to Harvey E. Handy and Adelina (Brandenburg). He was the oldest of five brothers.
Ernest married his high school sweetheart, Betty J. Rismoen on Sept. 25, 1948 in Longview, Washington. She preceded him in death.
They had eight children, Juanita & Douglas Nelson, Bonnie Huntington, Merry Edgar, Patricia & Robert Corn, Carol, Frank & Amanda Handy, Linda & Jim Halleck, Harvey & Elise Handy. 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Ernest loved Montana and moved the family to Frenchtown in 1957. He was one of 57 from the Longview area to be part of the start up of Horner Waldorf pulp paper mill. He retired in 1996.
Ernest loved the Montana mountains so much that he learned to oil paint and created many cherished paintings of Montana and its wildlife.
His ill health forced his move back to Longview with family till his death on March 26, 2019. His funeral was held at Greenhills Cemetery Chapel on March 29 where he was interred.