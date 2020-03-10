LOLO — Ernest (Ernie) Deschamps, of Missoula, passed away March 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital.

Born in 1929 in Mullan, Idaho, Ernie spent his youth on the ranch in Alberton. Ernie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking and made numerous pieces for the Catholic Church in Lolo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He and his wife Pat traveled extensively and were devoted Griz fans. Together they purchased a small farm in Lolo that was the campsite of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Proud stewards of the land with a passion for preservation, it’s now known as Travelers Rest State Park.

Ernie served as a Corporal in the Korean War. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.

Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Pat (2018), parents Hector and Elsie, as well as brothers Malcolm and Teddy. He is survived by his children Cathy Deschamps and Michael (Gerri) Deschamps.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Deschamps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.