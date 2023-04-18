Ernest “Glenn” Larson

Missoula - Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend, Ernest “Glenn” Larson, 97, passed away in his sleep Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023, at his home in the Village Senior Residence.

Born in Stevensville, MT on Dec. 4, 1925, to Ernest and Ida Grace Larson, Glenn was the 5th of 12 children. Growing up, he would spend his Fridays fishing with his siblings and friends. They would later sell their daily catch to the locals in town. During his Sophomore year of high school, Glenn earned the nickname “Cue Ball”, after his friend, Bill, beat the heck out of him in a game of pool at the local bar. It wasn't long before his birth name was forgotten, even by his teachers, and he was known throughout the valley only as “Cue Ball”.

In January of 1944, at the age of 18, Glenn enlisted with the U.S Marine Corps. He served as a PFC, Mortar Crewman during World War II until he was Honorably Discharged in March of 1945. He was proud to be a Marine, always smiling as he said “Once a Marine, Always a Marine”.

It wasn't long after returning from Service when Glenn met the woman who would turn out to be the love of his life for more than 66 years, Ramona Vacura. Their first date was a dance in Paradise, and he proposed shortly thereafter. On April 10, 1948, at the age of 22, Glenn married Ramona in Plains, MT.

After their marriage, Glenn attended the MSU in Bozeman, in hopes of becoming a Dentist. However, life had other plans. They soon found out they were having twin girls, but due to complications, Michelle and Marlene died at birth. It was at that time that Glenn left school and returned to the steady job he knew as a Heavy Equipment Operator in the Logging Industry. In the twelve years that followed, Glenn and Ramona had five surviving children.

From 1946 to 1992, Glenn ran a Bulldozer, which was used to haul logs and create roads throughout Montana and Idaho. In the mid 1950s, Glenn logged and built the roads surrounding Fish Creek, where his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would later spend their summers camping and fishing. In the mid 1970s, Glenn traveled to Alaska, where he ran a bulldozer, creating roads and leveling terrain for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. He would later move to San Diego to continue his work in heavy equipment. Glenn enjoyed running heavy equipment and was part of the Local 1334 Laborers Union in Missoula.

Glenn's greatest treasures in life were his wife, Ramona, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He adored every single one of them, giving them anything they wanted, even if it meant getting trouble by Ramona. He often said that the trouble was worth the look on the kids' face. He loved exploring the National Parks and other amazing places throughout the U.S. with his wife. They were always looking forward to their next adventure, whether it be a trip to see their grandkids in Idaho and Washington or traveling to Albuquerque, NM for the Hot Air Balloon Show. No matter the plan, Glenn was always ready and willing to make it happen.

After retirement, and in between their travels Glenn and Ramona spent a number of years living on Flathead Lake, where they hosted their grandchildren every chance they could. They also had the most extravagant garden, providing them with fresh fruits and vegetables for nearly every meal throughout the summers. When they later moved back to Missoula, and into Missoula Manor, Glenn requested a chunk of property on the campus grounds where he could grow his tomatoes. He grew so many tomatoes that he supplied the Manor's kitchen with fresh tomatoes for their meals. Not a single person went without fresh tomatoes when they were in season.

After Ramona's passing in 2014, he lived at The Village Senior Residence, where he got to know everyone, both residents and staff. He made it a point to make his rounds every morning, ensuring that he stopped to say hello to everyone in the facility. And had a beer in the afternoons with his friends from down the hall.

Glenn will always be remembered for being the best Gramps that anyone could ever ask for. He was loving, caring and had a great sense of humor that kept everyone laughing. He cared for every person he met throughout his long life and always went out of his way to keep in touch. When asked about the secret to life, he said “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, which sums up his life so completely.

He is preceded in death by his two twin daughters, Michelle and Marlene; parents, five brothers and five sisters; his wife, Ramona Vacura Larson; and grandson, Joshua “Josh” Larson.

He is survived by his sister, Doris “Dody” Felde; daughter, Allyn (Charles) Alden; son, Kevin “Casey” (Rebecca) Larson; son, Greg (Tammy) Larson; daughter, Karyl (Tim) Clark; daughter, Tami Thomas; grandson, Ryan (Jennifer) Frost, along with their two children Morgan and Tanner, and Morgan's daughter Tatum; grandson, Brady (Cyndi) Frost, along with their two children Lexi and Kamrin, and Lexi's three children, EllyMae, Bentley, and Kinzley, granddaughter, Shauna (Jake) Stueve, along with their four children, Chelsea, Tyler, Gavin, and Mellaine; granddaughter, Shanna (Justin) Cook, along with their two children, Kayla and Braylon; granddaughter, Hawlee Valente, along with her two daughters, Amelia and Hannah; granddaughter, Jesse Larson, along with her two sons, Cole and Payton; granddaughter, Britta (Cody) Brown, along with their three daughters, Brynlee, Bailee, and Blakelee; granddaughter, Tara (Justin) Kreitel, along with their two daughters, Ruby and Grace; granddaughter, Katie Clark; granddaughter, Trista (Dustin) Hunt, along with their two daughters, Olivia and Rikki.

The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M., Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1475 Eaton St. in Missoula. A reception will follow with the committal service to be held at 2:30 PM at St. Mary-Turner Cemetery in Missoula. Father Ed Hislop will be officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Active duty Marine Corps, VFW, and American Legion.

