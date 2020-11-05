Ernest Leroy “Ernie” Millhouse

Ernie has always been the happiest in the great outdoors. From his earliest years he has been a hunter and fisherman. Elk, deer, mountain goat, mountain sheep, he’s gotten them all. Camping, back packing, so many mountains to climb…and he did climb them as well as trekking to the Chinese Wall in “the Bob”.

During the ‘80’s there was a group on the city council that had their own agenda. Frustrated by their lack of representing the citizens, Ernie entered politics. He ran to represent Ward 3 and won. It proved to be a whole new learning experience.

Always Ernie has enjoyed old things and antiquing and collecting became a bigger and bigger part of his life as he got older. That includes vehicles. He always had at least two or three cars along with trucks and motorcycles. In the 70’s that Chevy fever hit. Over the years he restored, fixed, bought and sold ’55-’64 Chevys. He attended Chevy conventions from Vancouver Island, B.C. to Minneapolis, Orlando, Salt Lake City and every Canadian province from Ontario west. But always there was a ’40 Ford he had accumulated in his youth. It waited patiently over the years and finally after he retired, he undertook a frame off restoration. This was his real pride and joy. Always while working on cars, he was tuned onto KERR radio and country/western music from the old days. His favorite being Johnny Cash.