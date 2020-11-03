MISSOULA — Ernie was born Ernest Leroy Millhouse in Cloverdale Township, Minnesota in 1934. He grew up in the poorest of circumstances, but he learned lessons that would serve him well all through life — hunting, fishing, gardening, and caring for farm animals — all for survival in harsh Minnesota winters and sweltering summers. His entire life, he was an avid outdoorsman, and he was most at home on the top of a mountain peak in the Montana backcountry. His most hallowed place was the Chinese Wall in the Bob. He longed to be a mountain man and often said he was born a hundred years too late.