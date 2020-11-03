MISSOULA — Ernie was born Ernest Leroy Millhouse in Cloverdale Township, Minnesota in 1934. He grew up in the poorest of circumstances, but he learned lessons that would serve him well all through life — hunting, fishing, gardening, and caring for farm animals — all for survival in harsh Minnesota winters and sweltering summers. His entire life, he was an avid outdoorsman, and he was most at home on the top of a mountain peak in the Montana backcountry. His most hallowed place was the Chinese Wall in the Bob. He longed to be a mountain man and often said he was born a hundred years too late.
Ernie met his future wife, Barbara, in Circle Pines, Minnesota in 1960. They moved to Great Falls two years later where they married. Three years after that, Ernie got a job at Horner Waldorf in Missoula where he worked as a millwright for the next 32 years. In his spare time, he rebuilt classic Chevies.
Ernie was a generous person and always ready to help others. Ernie is survived by his wife Barbara, son Steven (Kristi), Steven’s children Kenna, Amanda, and Joshua, and his daughter Karin.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
