Esther Bakker

MISSOULA — Esther Lorna Wangerin Bakker was born in Outlook on Jan. 18, 1921 to Henry Wangerin and Bertha Hollatz. She left us on Feb. 21, 2020 at the age of 99. Esther grew up on the farm in Outlook with three sisters and one brother - Elsie, Lorna, Melvin and Betty.

At the age of 19, Esther took a risk and moved to Missoula to enroll in the Business College. Esther met Clyde Bakker at the roller skating rink and they were married July 18, 1941. From this union there were five children - Duane (Paula), Bev (Larry), Randy (Debbie), Ron (Laura) and Karen (Doug).

Esther and Clyde lived in their home in Orchard Homes for over 60 years before Clyde passed away on Dec. 7, 2019. They were married for 78 1/2 years.

After keeping the books for the service station the family owned (Madison Street Chevron), she was employed by the Western Montana Clinic working her way to the top becoming the secretary to the business manager. She had direct responsibilities to keep the doctors on track and happy.