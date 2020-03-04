Esther J. McDonald

PHILILPSBURG — Esther Marie Johnson was born Sept. 5, 1926 in Seattle, Washington. Starting from go, she didn’t stop until she passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at the family ranch in Philipsburg. She will be remembered for her boundless energy, public service, and willingness to lend a helping hand, all while raising eight children and working on the family ranch.

Esther was the oldest of two children born to Philip Gustav and Catherine (Foley) Johnson. Her father was an executive for Boeing Airlines which required several family moves. Esther and her brother Philip Gustav, Jr spent their early years in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Montreal, and then back to Seattle. Esther attended high school at the Ethel Walker Preparatory School in Simsbury, Connecticut where she made it clear to her parents that her true passions were horses and farm animals and someday having a ranch. Those passions led her to Washington State University where she enrolled in the College of Agriculture. She graduated in 1948, was the first women to earn a degree in Animal Husbandry from WSU, and also earned a minor in journalism. In 2004, she was honored as an outstanding alumnus for being a pioneer for women in agriculture. While at WSU, Esther was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and maintained close ties with her sorority sisters throughout her life.