MISSOULA — Esther Lorna Bakker, 99, of Missoula died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes. Funeral services are planned for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with Reception to follow, and Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m.