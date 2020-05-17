Esther Piatz

Family meals were always a treat and we couldn't have one without a bit of sausage thrown in because of her German heritage. We will always have fond memories about Mom being a "good cooker"! And she always sent her kids home with a care package of food and a handshake to slip us a few bucks.

She enjoyed going for rides to explore the countryside, dining at her favorite Mexican restaurant, puzzles, word games, and watching her team, the Seattle Mariners, but her favorite hobby was her family. She devoted her entire life to her family and her greatest joy came from her grandchildren. She loved them all and they felt it. We were blessed to have been touched by that love.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Wendelin Piatz; her parents Gustav and Mary Hannemann; and her siblings, Lorraine, Erna, Albertina, Gertrude, Alma, Edward, Josephine, Ruth, Evelyn, and Elmer.

She is survived by her brother, Alvin (Nancy) Hannemann of Cheney, Washington; her loving children, Stan (Kathy), Wanda (Dave) Donaldson, Steve, and Sharon (John) Thomas; her devoted grandchildren who will forever remember their gentle Grandma Esther, Michael and David, Eric, Kate and Andrew, Kortni, Kory, Kassy, Kelsey, Kaley, and Deya and Caili; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cole, Ryker, Kynsie, Jaydon, Ivy, Kai, Ava, Liam, Cheyanne, Miley, and Shaylee; and many nieces and nephews.