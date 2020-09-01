× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — Esther Zerbst was called to her eternal home on Aug. 8, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on July 21, 1923 to Jacob and Lydia (Brandner) Reich in Zeeland, North Dakota.

Esther is preceded in death by her husband Arnold, sons Gilbert and Edward, her parents Jacob and Lydia Reich, brothers Milton Reich and Ruben Reich, sisters Florence Guse, Ella Anderson, and Freida Tietz.

She is survived by her son Donald (Sandy) of Spokane, Washington, daughter Irene (James) Gruber, Fullerton, Nebraska; brother, Gilmer Reich of Hamilton; sister Rosie Hayden of Missoula; numerous grandkids and great grand kids and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at Grace Lutheran on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Vern Sandersfeld officiating. Interment will be at Pleasantview Cemetery, St. Ignatius at 2 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com

The family suggests memorials be given to Grace Lutheran Church for its bus fund. Esther used that church bus lots to get to and from the church for services and really appreciated having the ride even if she was the only person they picked up.