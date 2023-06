Ronan – Eugene F. Leafty, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Village Health Care and Rehab in Missoula.

Funeral services for Eugene will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11: 00 A.M. at the St. Ignatius Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with burial and Military honors at Ronan Cemetery.