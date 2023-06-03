Eugene (Gene) Furman Leafty

Ronan- Eugene (Gene) Furman Leafty, of Ronan, Montana, passed away May 29, 2023, in Missoula, Montana. Gene was born to Lewis Leafty and Alta Steele, on February 25, 1934, in Falls City, Nebraska.

Gene joined the Navy while quite young in 1951. He served in Korea and served during the Vietnam war. He was on one of the ships during the blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Radioman. He faithfully served his country for 20 years. After his Naval retirement, Gene served in many other ways: a police officer, a bus driver/tour guide, a heating and air conditioning technician and instructor.

Gene was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many responsibilities in the church.

Most of all Gene was a family man. He and his first wife Lawana Rightenour had 12 children, all but one was born during his naval career.

Gene was preceded in death by his first two wives Lawana Rightenour and Eloise Sweeten; his sister Barbara Fielding and brothers Richard Leafty and John Leafty; his sons Eugene Leafty, James Leafty, John Leafty, and Samuel Leafty.

He is survived by his wife Gladys Webber; children La Wana Garduno, Patricia Bigelow, Mary DeLeon, Joseph Leafty, Belinda Boggs (Darrell), Thomas Leafty (AnnaMarie), Barbara Leafty, and George Leafty(Kristie); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A service will be at the LDS Chapel in St. Ignatius, MT on June 10, 2023, at 11 am. The viewing will be at 10 am. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.