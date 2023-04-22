Eugene (Gene) Gordon Jaehn

MISSOULA, MT. Long time Missoula resident Eugene (Gene) Gordon Jaehn, a United States Air Force Veteran and devoted family man died March 20, 2023 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston Texas after a prolonged illness.

Survivors include his wife Cynthia Raymond Jaehn of Missoula, children Ted Anderson (Barbara) of Missoula MT, Shane Anderson (Vida) of Missoula MT, Jim Anderson (Laura), Amity OR and Melanie Griffin of DeRidder LA; Gene was known as Papa to his grandchildren Caleb Anderson, Jack Anderson, Jude Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Bailey Anderson, John Griffin, James Griffin and step-grandchildren Gayleen Prausa, Erick Bedwell, Rebekah Johnson, Emily Burtis, and Morgan Burtis.

Gene was born February 5, 1939 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Frank and Madolin Jaehn. He had 5 older brothers and 2 sisters. Gene was the youngest of 8 children. He was raised in Rapid City until Gene enlisted in the US Air Force September 6, 1957 and completed basic and Air Police training at Lackland AFB, Texas. He served as an Air Policeman at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska and was also in the Elite Honor Guard. He received honorable discharge September 1961. His service in the Air Force instilled a love of airplanes and he knew, in detail, just about every plane made. He moved to Great Falls MT in the mid-sixties and worked at Anaconda Copper and Wire for 6 years before he moved to Missoula and attended the University of Montana and received his degree in Political Science. Gene and his wife, Cyndi, met in 1981 and have devoted the last 43 years to each other and their family. They traveled extensively and family usually went with them to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, the Caribbean and any place else they found interesting!

Loving fly and ice fishing he was always a catch and release guy! When he wasn't fishing you could find him making beautiful furniture in his woodworking shop, gardening and canning the produce, or camping. He loved Montana from the day he moved here and was happy driving back forest roads and still preferred a map over a GPS, a true cartophile! His other interests were wildlife, botany & model airplanes. Gene loved cooking and his 15 bean soup and carmelitas were the best!

Woodworking was also a passion of Gene's and at times he taught adult woodworking at Missoula vo-tech. Gene was a history and trivia buff. World War II was one of the subjects he was most interested in, however, he loved facts on all topics and knew he would always win at trivia pursuit because he knew so much about things that didn't amount to a hill of beans!! Papa Gene loved to sit and chat about anything, usually with a cat on his lap!

An avid book lover, Gene read everyday and went to movies and concerts of all types. He traveled a lot in the last 40 years. His favorite trip was going to Europe with his 15-year-old grandson where they visited Normandy. He loved his country and was a true patriot. Old school in many ways, his music choice was John Philip Sousa and military marching songs. He particularly enjoyed military tattoos, but enjoyed folk and gospel music also.

Gene lived a long meaningful life and was a blessing to all who met him. He was an extremely kind, loyal, gentle and funny man who had a great sense of curiosity. His greatest joy was accepting Jesus Christ into his heart. He received the grace of the Lord and the peace of the scripture Luke 23: 39-43 “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in paradise.” He will be missed by all, and we look forward to seeing him again!