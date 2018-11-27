ALBERTON — Eugene Kroemer, 71, of Alberton, went peacefully to the Lord in his home Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Gene was born at St. Luke's Methodist Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 21, 1947 to Erhard and Alberta. He spent his childhood in Lowden, Iowa with his two brothers, Robert and Howard, along with his two sisters, Audrey and Georgiana. He graduated from Lowden High School in 1965 from a class of 27 others.
After some time debating what to do with his adult life he decided to enlist in the United Stated Air Force as a radioman in 1967. He spent the next four years in Alaska maintaining equipment for the Air Force. This is also where he was introduced to his passion of recreational vehicles. From snowmobiles, jeeps and dirt bikes. The Air Force supplied them all in Alaska for "official purposes only" of course.
In July 1971 he received an honorable discharge and returned to the lower 48 where he earned his CDL and began a career as a long haul truck driver. This fit him well as he worked for himself as an owner operator and affiliated with several companies in the 40 years he drove, most notably, Yellowstone Trucking out of Idaho and most recently Halland Trucking working for Jim and Sam Halland.
After hanging up is CDL hat in 2012, he traded in the 18 wheeler for a RV, where he spent retirement venturing across the country the same way but on his time and doing what he wanted. Traveling with his wife Judy, he spent most of his retirement in Arizona and Montana, he could usually be found south during the cold Montana winters and back up north when the jeep trails cleared of snow.
Gene was an avid 4 wheel enthusiast, if it went in the sand, mud, snow or water he loved it. Most of his free time throughout his life was spent on the lake, in the desert or in the mountains and it was never without a boat, jeep, quad or RZR. He was at his happiest when friends and family joined him on these thrill seeking adventures and most notably when he could laugh at their expense as they had just been thrown from the tube on the lake or he was able to climb a mountain that they could not.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle as well as a caring friend and church member.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Erhard and Alberta; and brother, Robert. Survivors include his son, Travis; Grandchildren, Patti and Anna; his siblings, Audrey, Georgiana and Howard.
A memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at Frenchtown Community Church, to be followed by an informal reception.