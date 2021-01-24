Eugene Vern Willison

He loved trucking, stock cars, country western music and made many friends in his lifetime. He loved to visit.

Parents Vern K. Willison and Louise (Powell) Willison welcomed Eugene Nov. 15, 1940. He died Jan. 11, 2021. He was blessed to have a Christian heritage. Condolences: echovita.com/us/obituaries.

He leaves: sons Russell, Grant, grandchildren Russell Bailey, Glenda, sister Peach Jenne, sister-in-law B.J. Willison, nephews Steve, Dean, Michael and V.K. and many Willison and Powell relatives and friends. His parents, wife Terry, wife Violet and brother Alfred (Will) pre-deceased him.

Karaoke on, Eugene.