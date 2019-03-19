MISSOULA — Eugene William Bucholtz was born Sept. 27, 1924 and died March 14, 2019 at age 94.
Eugene was the last of 10 brothers and sisters in his family to die.
Eugene is survived by his wife Clara, three sons, Jerry, Doug and Monte, all of Missoula; nine grandkids, nine great-grandkids, one great-great-grandchild.
Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter Sandy in 1994 and son Lonnie in 2016.
He survived D-Day on Omaha Beach, but was wounded and a purple heart recipient. He will be missed and was loved by many.