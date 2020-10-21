POLSON — Eula Mae Turnage, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020 in her residence at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson.

Eula Mae was born on March 20, 1933 in Great Falls to Ray R. Johnson and Mae (Enquist) Johnson. Her early childhood was spent in and around the White Sulphur Springs area, the source of many treasured memories. Eula Mae’s early schooling took place in country schools at White Sulphur Springs and Monarch, Montana, and Craig, Colorado. When she was in the fourth grade, the family moved to Polson.

In 1951, Eula Mae graduated from Polson High School as class Valedictorian and began working as a bookkeeper at the Polson Creamery. It was during this time, on a break at the Coffee Parlor, she met Jean Turnage, a young attorney fresh out of law school. Jean and Eula Mae were married Nov. 20, 1952 in Polson. The family grew in 1955 by the arrival of a daughter, Patricia. And grew again in 1958 with son, Lloyd.