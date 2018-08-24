BUTTE — Eula Myrtle Compton, resident of Butte since 1995, sawyer, lawyer, artist, gardener, home remodeler, entrepreneur, world-class powerlifter, and mother of five, died peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2018, at the age of 76. Born Eula Myrtle Hobbs to parents Laura (nee Huntley) and Joel, Eula lived an unconventional life. Prior to becoming a lawyer, her occupations included Christmas tree logger, newspaper reporter, and painter. While fully embodying the role of a professional woman, Eula maintained that the best job of her life was being a mother.
Eula met and married William “Bill” Compton in 1960. The couple moved to Sunol, California, where they raised four children — Bradley, Geoffrey, Daniel and Laura. Eula and Bill eventually divorced in 1975. Unlike many divorcees, Eula and Bill remained good friends throughout the rest of her life and the couple never wavered in their devotion to their children. In 1977, Eula married Scott Smith, and they added a son, Paul, to the family.
Eula was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Laura and Joel; and brother Joel. She is survived by her children, Bradley, Geoffrey, Daniel, Laura and Paul; ex-husbands, Bill and Scott; dear friend Dave, and her cherished dog Charlie.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Eula’s beloved Virginia Building garden at 230 South Washington St., Butte.
For additional information about Eula’s life, and an opportunity to share a memory, visit eulacompton.net.