MISSOULA — Friday, April 12, 2019, a wonderful spirit departed Earth —Eunice Amaya died at St. Patrick Hospital after a life span of 97.75 years.
Eunice was a nurse for 30 years, 20 at St. Patrick Hospital. She was a very ambitious, meticulous and independent woman — who loved dogs. She joined the Peace Corp at 68 and served orphans in Morocco. She ate Taco Treat every day for the past 20+ years. She loved hosting parties — her last annual Christmas Party in 2018.
At 80 she was excited to get a job with Missoula Aging Services in respite care from 1980-1992.
A devoted Griz fan, she loved attending Griz football and basketball and Lady Griz basketball for over 50 years.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Jack and son's David and Jackie.
She is survived by daughter Judith (Gary) Hughes; grandchildren Christian, Dustin, Lance (Jessica), Christopher (Janet), Sara Hughes and Cary (Curtis) Ingram; and Jacqueline (fiance David), Joseph (Kat), Jeremy and Jason (LaDonna) Amaya; daughter-in-law Frances Amaya; and, 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Special thanks for acts of kindness from County Home Estates — Marilynn, Carol, Isabell, Misty, and, Lynn; and St. Patrick's Dr. Adam Larkins and incredible nurses. Thanks also to Dr. Peter Szekely and Nurse Tammy for many years of care.
Eunice's last words were "tell everyone I love them."
Honorary pallbearers are Jan Schiedermayer, Nellie McClelland, Patti Johns, Sandi Fisher, Sharon King and Lee Donica.
Celebration of Life for Eunice with Liturgy of the Word, Father Jim Hogan presiding, Thursday, July 4, 2019; 2616 Briggs (grandson Christopher and Janet's home), 3 p.m., taco buffet dinner following. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missoula Aging Services, 337 Stephens Ave., 59801.