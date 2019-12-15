BEAVERTON, Oregon — Eva Ann Matusick, Mulkey, Kirk passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon. She was born Feb. 15, 1944 to Walter and Gretta Matusick in Missoula. Her first 10 years were spent in Missoula, and then moving with her family to the Stevensville area in 1954. She attended Stevensville schools graduating in 1962. Soon after graduation, she attended Oregon Medical School in Portland, Oregon earning a degree in radiology technology. She enjoyed a lifelong career as an X-Ray tech.
She married Steve Mulkey in 1967 settling in Portland, this union brought her three sons, which were the light of her life. The couple later divorced. She married Dennis Kirk in 1986. After they divorced in 1995 she moved back to Stevensville and built a house on the family property. She worked for the Stevensville Medical Clinic for several years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed travel, venturing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Europe and Hawaii. Golf was an activity she had fun pursuing. After retiring she volunteered at the Pantry Partner’s food bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gretta and Walter Matusick
She is survived by her children, Chad Mulkey, Ryan Mulkey (Kim),and Craig Mulkey (Olenka), grandchildren, Nila Komp-Mulkey and Maddox Mulkey all of Beaverton, Oregon, sister, Clare Delaney, Stevensville, niece, Crystal Delaney and nephew, Dustin Delaney.