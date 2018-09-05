MISSOULA — Eva June Bond died peacefully at home and surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 2 of natural causes. She will be dearly missed by the many who loved her.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1924, to parents Frank and Eva “Louise” in their home in Milltown. As a child growing up during the depression, Eva learned the treasure of a simple life, finding fortune in family, friends, babies, hospitality, the beauty of mountains and waters that surrounded her, and of course cookies. She continued to live and appreciate a simple life throughout her 94 years, bringing joy to all around her with a beautiful smile, bright eyes, and a quiet kindness and thoughtfulness.
As a child, Eva grew up enjoying a daily swim in the Blackfoot River on hot summer days, playing baseball in the street, taking care of the neighborhood children by pushing them around in a baby buggy after school, and in the evening, hosting a crowd of friends on the small house porch, who gathered to visit and take in a little of the famous Bond hospitality. She attended Bonner School and then graduated from Missoula County High School. As a young woman, Eva worked at the Bonner Post Office and The Happy Bungalow and graduated from the Modern Business College. She later worked for Graehl Motors and when they closed, her sister convinced Eva to apply to Western Federal Building and Loan (now First Security Bank). Eva worked there as a bookkeeper until she retired in 1987.
Always a caregiver, Eva cared for her aging parents and raised her beloved nephew Frank “Bondie” in Milltown. Shortly after her parents passed away, Eva sold the family home and moved next door to sister and best friend, Kathryn. The two sisters worked together, lived next door to each other, attended church together, shared meals daily, took care of each other, and were inseparable. It is impossible to think of one without the other. As Eva’s health deteriorated and she was no longer able to live independently, she moved in with Kathryn and, as Kathryn liked to say, they started out together and would end together.
Eva was close with all her family. After all the siblings had retired, the two sisters met with their two brothers for lunch every month on the 23rd, as three of the four them had all been born on 23rd day of the month. Although Eva never had any children of her own, she was a special aunt to many of her nieces and nephews and was thought of as a second mother. The highlight of every summer was the extended visit with Bondie and his wife Audrey. During their visits, Bondie and Audrey would entertain Eva with trips around the area, share stories of the good old days in Milltown, and just enjoying the lovely Montana summer evenings.
Eva was an active member of the Catholic Church. She was baptized, received First Communion and Confirmation at St. Ann in Bonner. There, Eva shared her faith as CCD teacher and served as a leader in the Altar Society, frequently travelling throughout the state to attend conferences. In Missoula, Eva attended St. Anthony Parish and was a founding member of Pope John XXIII and Blessed Trinity Catholic Community. Eva lived the faith, as was apparent in every aspect of her life and selflessness.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eva “Louise” Bond; brothers Frank “Frankie” and wife Rosaline Bond, Cecil and wife Marie Bond; brother-in-law Frank Lobdell; nephews Frank “Bondie” Bond and John Bond; and special friend Father James Major.
Eva is survived by sister Kathryn Lobdell, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Blessed Trinity Catholic Community. The family wishes to thank Partners in Home Care, Home Instead, Saint Patrick Hospital, and Doctor Gibson-Snyder for all the great medical care she received, and all the friends who have been so attentive to Eva over the course the last few years in her declining health.
Visitation will be at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, 1475 Eaton St., Missoula; on Thursday Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. with a Vigil Service to follow at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community with Father Ed Hislop officiating on Friday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. with a reception following in the church social hall. Eva will be buried at Saint Mary Cemetery following the reception at 2:30 p.m.