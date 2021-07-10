Evelyn Belle Steele Poindexter

Evelyn was born to Arlie Leroy Steele and Mable Irene Kent Steele on August 9th, 1937. Evelyn went to Hawthorne Grade School and Hellgate and Sentinel High Schools. Evelyn was a member of the first graduating class at Sentinel in 1957. She was born and raised in Missoula, Montana and made it her home throughout her many happy years.

Evelyn has three siblings; Leroy Arlie Steele (Liz), Donald Oren Steele (Helen), and Arlene Ruth Moore. Sadly, Don passed last year.

Evelyn married Dale Duffin, they raised three children; Michelle Tamah Quinlan Kenck (Steve), Kevin Dale Duffin (Jill) and Cameron Kent Duffin (Traci). All of her children currently live in Missoula and spent as much time with her as possible.

Evelyn loved her family more than anything. Evelyn also enjoyed her music, camping, dancing and mall walking. Evelyn loved to play Dominos with friends and family and enjoyed the family title as the Lawn Jenga Champion. Evelyn worked as a homemaker and mother, did childcare in her home when her own children were young and worked at and managed the Eddy's Bakery Thrift Store for 18 years.

Evelyn married the love of her life in 1991. Unfortunately Ray Poindexter passed too soon in 2009. They enjoyed many silly times together.