Evelyn Belle Steele Poindexter
Evelyn was born to Arlie Leroy Steele and Mable Irene Kent Steele on August 9th, 1937. Evelyn went to Hawthorne Grade School and Hellgate and Sentinel High Schools. Evelyn was a member of the first graduating class at Sentinel in 1957. She was born and raised in Missoula, Montana and made it her home throughout her many happy years.
Evelyn has three siblings; Leroy Arlie Steele (Liz), Donald Oren Steele (Helen), and Arlene Ruth Moore. Sadly, Don passed last year.
Evelyn married Dale Duffin, they raised three children; Michelle Tamah Quinlan Kenck (Steve), Kevin Dale Duffin (Jill) and Cameron Kent Duffin (Traci). All of her children currently live in Missoula and spent as much time with her as possible.
Evelyn loved her family more than anything. Evelyn also enjoyed her music, camping, dancing and mall walking. Evelyn loved to play Dominos with friends and family and enjoyed the family title as the Lawn Jenga Champion. Evelyn worked as a homemaker and mother, did childcare in her home when her own children were young and worked at and managed the Eddy's Bakery Thrift Store for 18 years.
Evelyn married the love of her life in 1991. Unfortunately Ray Poindexter passed too soon in 2009. They enjoyed many silly times together.
Evelyn left a vibrant lineage:
Her daughter Tamah has four children;
Sean Timothy Quinlan blessed Evelyn with five great grandchildren, Rachelle, Kayla, Kara, Dexter, and Emery.
Tamah's eldest daughter, Kaylee Belle Quinlan has four lovely children; Joshua, Reuben, Aiden and Bentley.
Tamah's youngest son, Corey Patrick Quinlan has four beautiful children; Tanner, Kaden, Madison and Mia.
Her granddaughter Rachel Michelle Kenck is getting married in the fall. Evelyn's presence will be sorely missed at that family event. Rachel will be wearing Evelyn's wedding veil for the ceremony.
Evelyn's son Kevin has a son; Jason Dale Duffin, who has two brilliant children, Nathanial and Renee.
Evelyn's son Cameron has two children; Kent Allen Duffin and Hailey Pearl Duffin Forcella (Justin) who blessed Evelyn with great grandsons, Parker and Colby.
She also has several great great grandchildren.
Evelyn spent a beautiful day at the lake with her children and grandchildren a little over month ago. She had a fall soon after from which she did not recover. Evelyn passed on the morning of July 8th, 2021. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands Dale and Ray, her brother Don and his first wife, Jackie.
Beyond her direct relation, Evelyn had a wonderful community of friends including her accordion group and the local mall walkers.
Arrangements are as follows: a Memorial Service at Garden City Funeral Home at 1705 West Broadway at 10:30 on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 for anyone wishing to pay their respects. The family will proceed with scattering her ashes in accordance with her wishes following the service.
Evelyn so loved children that any donations should be made to the children's charity of the givers choice.