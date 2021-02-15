Evelyn Christina Spoonheim

Hamilton - Our beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Evelyn Christina Spoonheim, was born June 30, 1920 on her Grandfather Anderson's homestead to Arthur

C. and Gladys (Lester) Anderson at Judith Gap, Montana. She had an older sister, Myrtle Bernice and younger sister, Mae Lurene, born in Broadview, MT where they all started school. When Evelyn was in 7th grade they moved near Helena, MT and in 8th grade moved to Hobson, MT. When she was a junior in High School her family moved to Tunis, MT and went to school in Fort Benton where she graduated.

Evelyn received a scholarship to Great Falls Junior College which was associated with Great Falls College of Education.

She married Ralph Arthur in 1940 in Great Falls where daughter Linda Lurene was born in 1941. They then moved to Helena where son Clifford "Skip" was born. After living in Helena, they moved back to Great Falls and then to Havre, MT. Evelyn and Ralph divorced.

On June 1, 1957 she married Carl W. Spoonheim. Evelyn worked as a secretary to the Dean of Students at Northern Montana College (U of M North). On January 1, 1961 they moved to Hamilton where Carl managed the Gamble store and Evelyn worked as the executive secretary at Citizens State Bank (now First Security Bank).