HAMILTON — Evelyn DeLee Bates-Keogh, of Hamilton, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019, at Marcus Daly Hospice, of a brain tumor diagnosed in late June. She was born July 1, 1953, to the late Dexter and Nellie Bates.
Evelyn was born and raised in Hamilton, (HHS Class of 1971). She is survived by her husband, Larry Keogh of Hamilton; daughter Shanna and husband Corey Herrick and their two children, Kael and Hanorah of Billings; her brother, Curt Bates and his wife Jeanne of San Jose; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Many friends now have an empty part of their heart that Evelyn once filled.
Evelyn is now forever, in her Bitterroot Valley home. May she rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Daly Leach Memorial Chapel, 1010 W. Main St., Hamilton, MT 59840. Please go to dalyleachchapel.com for further information and to leave condolences for the family.