MOSCOW, Idaho — Evelyn Faye Mock, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. She was 84.
Evelyn was born December 4, 1934, at Belgrade, to William C. and Florence Kent Powell. She grew up and attended school in Montana, graduating from Bozeman High School.
She and Robert C. Mock were married April 29, 1953, in Bozeman. They made their home in Missoula. After her children were older, she attended nurses training at St. Patrick Hospital, graduating with her LPN. She worked at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula until her retirement.
She and Bob made the cabin on Lake Inez in Montana their summer home, and enjoyed wintering near Casa Grande, Arizona, for several years. Evelyn enjoyed oil painting and ceramics.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 66 years, Robert, at their home, a son Lynn (Judy) Mock, of Moscow, a sister, Glenetta Bestwick, of Seattle, two granddaughters, Christine Day and Brianne Fakhouri, both in Moscow along with five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Randy and Stanley Mock and a sister, Bertie Marie Atkinson.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.net.