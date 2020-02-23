OROFINO, Idaho — Evelyn Florance Ploharz, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away Feb. 4 in Orofino, Idaho. She was 89.

She was born June 5, 1930 in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Jerome and Francis Boisvert. She had two brothers, Lawrence and Edward and a sister, Dorothy.

Evelyn graduated from Little Falls High School in 1949. She met and married Joseph C. Ploharz and they moved to western Montana where they raised their seven children and lived for 30 years. They lived in Corvallis, Columbia Falls, Libby and Stevensville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1980, Joe and Evelyn moved to Weippe, Idaho. In 1983, they sold their business, J.P. Logging & Construction and purchased Weippe’s Timberline Café. Joe passed away in 1991. Evelyn continued to operate the café until 2000 when she sold it and moved to Orofino.

Evelyn was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orofino and Clearwater Senior Citizens. She had a green thumb, was a breast cancer survivor, an avid reader and enjoyed quilting in her later years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers.