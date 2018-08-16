CULBERTSON — Evelyn Hansen Warthen, 86, of Culbertson, passed away Aug. 12, 2018, of heart failure with her loving family by her side. She was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Culbertson, the child of August and Johanna Hansen.
Evelyn married Robert L. Warthen July 16, 1949. Her nurturing kindness warmed the hearts of many. She was the devoted member of her women’s church group. She also enjoyed hobbies including bowling, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She had an immense love for animals, especially horses, dogs and cats.
Her husband, parents and granddaughter preceded Evelyn in death. Evelyn is also survived by her special partner Fred Guenzler, daughters Joann Clew and Karen Bailey (Keith), son W. Robert Warthen (Eileen), granddaughters Sharon Clew, Kerry Eissinger (Josh) Koreena Leammons (Kevin), as well as three beloved grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 202 Brooks St., Missoula, MT 59801.