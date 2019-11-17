MISSOULA — Evelyn Joyce Kemmer, 81, born in Harlowton on Aug. 21, 1938, died at home peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019.
She leaves her husband Marx W. Kemmer, daughters; Crystal L. Mickey, Theresa D. Kemmer, son Marx T. Kemmer, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister and grandson.
Visitation will be held at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, on Friday, Nov. 22 from 6 - 8 p.m. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3026 South Avenue W on Saturday, Nov. 23 with viewing starting at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.