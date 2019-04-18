YUMA, Arizona — Evelyn Mae Tabish Oleson, 87, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Yuma, Arizona. Evelyn was born at home on June 27, 1931, to Joseph and Sadie Tabish in Missoula. She was the eldest daughter in the family of eight children and when her mother died, 12-year-old Evelyn helped raise her siblings. She later was married in Missoula and raised six children of her own. In 1969 Evelyn married Wilbur Oleson and moved her family to Post Falls, Idaho. In 1981 Wilbur retired from Kaiser and they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, were they resided until Wilbur passed in 2017. Evelyn lived a short time at Bestland Assisted Living before moving to Yuma in October 2018.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; daughters, Sandra and Ginger; and the love of her life, Wilbur. She is survived by her brother, Lester Tabish; her children, Geri (Russ) Carmen of Yuma, Chet (Jan) Lindquist of Post Falls, Terry (Cindy) Lindquist of Coeur d’Alene, Ted Lindquist of Post Falls; and Randy Lindquist of Kooskia, Idaho. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. At Evelyn’s request, there will not be a formal service. The family plans to gather at a later date to honor her and celebrate her life.