HAMILTON — Evelyn Marie Miles Haines Nolan passed away on Saturday, November 16 at her home with daughter Kathy and special friend Lee Legreid at her side.
Evelyn, known as Mary to family, was born to Lona McDonald Miles and Jesse O. Miles on May 16 1934, in St. Ignatius. She joined older brother Clifford “Skip” Raymond and was soon followed by sister Dorothy “Dot”. Raised in Dixon, Hot Springs, and at her grandparents’, Lydia and Johnny McDonald’s home in St. Ignatius, she was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. She grew up and remained close to many family members. Some of these were sister-cousin Ruth Whiting, aunt Glady McDonald Disney, and uncle Wyman McDonald. Mary, Ruth, and Glady were best buds and could often be found tipping a few, dancing, boating, and occasionally heading to Las Vegas with their spouses in tow to enjoy Sin City.
Mary worked primarily as a cashier in Missoula her whole life. She pumped gas and cashiered at the Little Chief gas station, cashiered at Safeway and Buttrey’s and retired while working for UM Food Services.
Mary married Gerald “Jerry” Haines in 1954. They raised their four children, Mike, Connie, Jerry, and Kathy in a loving and warm home. Both were hard workers and often went without to make sure their kids had what they needed to succeed. They often hosted many relatives when they had occasion to be in Missoula. Mary and Jerry parted ways in 1975 and became friends again prior to Jerry’s passing. Mary married Don Nolan a few years later. They often camped at Blue Bay on Flathead Lake and were eventually able to obtain a second home at Big Arm on the Lake. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends there. Don passed away in 1989. Mary then met Lee Legreid and they became constant companions for over 25 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lona Olson and Jesse Miles, brother Skip, husbands Jerry Haines and Don Nolan, granddaughter Sari Haines McKinney, and cousin Ruth Whiting. Mary is survived by her sons Michael (and Anne) Haines and Jerry Haines, daughters Connie (and Leo) McDade and Kathy (and Craig) Munson, grandchildren Jason, Derek, Michael, Cody, Christopher, Destiny, and Rosalee, and many beloved great-grandchildren, Lee Legreid and her sister Dot (and Bud) Brass.
Mary was a strong and fair woman that persevered through many hardships over the years. She was kind, gentle, thoughtful and loving to the end – a shining example of cultural values. She always looked for the best in people. We are all better people by having been a part of her life. Rest in peace mother.
A small, private memorial will be held for the elders in her life. A public memorial service will be held next spring and will be advertised in the paper. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com