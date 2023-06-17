Everett Merrill Snortland

Everett Merrill Snortland, 86, passed away peacefully at Logan Health Extended Care in Conrad on May 1, 2023. Everett was born on February 23, 1937 in Conrad to parents, Fannie (Garner) of Brady and Walter Snortland of Conrad.

Everett graduated from Conrad High School and attended Montana State College where he received his BS in Agronomy and Soils in 1959 and was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. It was during college, he met and married Georgia Lou Sohl of Great Falls. After their oldest child Julie was born in 1960, the new family moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Everett served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Everett was honorably discharged from the Army to return to Montana after the death of his grandfather Bert Snortland in early 1962. Everett was a proud member of the American Legion. The young family moved to Conrad and Everett started farming the family's farm. Son Greg was born in 1962 and daughter Becky was born in 1966. Everett farmed until retiring in 2000. Everett's favorite pastimes were fishing, camping, snow skiing, hunting, and reading. His 3 children learned to snow ski, fish and shoot at a very young age.

Everett enjoyed volunteering and being involved in the community that he grew up in. Due to his involvement in FFA, he was a charter member of FFA Alumni. He was involved in Jaycees and the Pondera Masonic Lodge #80 where he held several positions. Everett was also involved with the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Shriners where he was a member of the Algeria Shrine of Montana and the Tri County Corvette Patrol.

Everett loved farming and if he gave you a tour of the farm, he would tell you the name of every single weed that he saw. With his knowledge, love of agriculture and leadership skills, he became the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) Director for the State of Montana under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1989. This was also due to his involvement with the Montana Reagan Steering Committee. In 1989, he was appointed the Director of the Department of Agriculture for the State of Montana under Governor Stan Stephens for one term. He also belonged to the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Pondera County Farm Bureau since 1965.

Everett had a huge passion for politics. Many political issues were discussed at the dinner table most nights. Due to this passion, he became a delegate for Ronald Reagan at the Republican National Convention. He was a member of the Montana Reagan Steering Committee beginning in 1968 supporting Reagan for President during the 1968, 1976, 1980 and 1984 Republican National Conventions. He was proud to say that in 1976, they came within 50 votes of nominating Ronald Reagan over Gerald Ford for the nomination. His favorite story was that Montana's vote put Ronald Reagan in the top place to win the nomination for the Republican Party during the 1980 convention. After President Reagan's victory in 1980, Everett and the Montana Reagan Steering Committee were asked by the President to aid in appointing federal district judge-level positions and to fill various other positions such as US Marshall and US Attorney for the State of Montana. He also served as District Supervisor and Chairman of Pondera Conservation District from 1963 to 1975 and served in the Montana House of Representatives during 1970-1971 72nd Legislative Assembly. Everett lobbied for the Montana Farm Bureau in 1972 and 1973 and was instrumental in Young Republicans or Montana serving as Congressional District Vice Chairman as well as being heavily involved with the Pondera County Republican Central Committee.

Everett will be remembered for his infectious personality, his love of his family and friends and his generosity. Everett leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Georgia Snortland and his children, Julie (Mitch) Sampson, Greg (Ann) Snortland and Becky (Rob) Donoho. Everett Snortland also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, McKenna and Wit Sampson, Abby, and Hadley Snortland and Katie and Josh Donoho as well as two sisters, Barbara (Mel) Aakre and Shirley (Norman) Stordahl. He also had many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Marilyn (Jack) Moritz, parents Fannie and Walter Snortland, and grandsons Garrison Everett and Gregory Michael Snortland.

Asper Funeral Home is honored to serve the Snortland family. The Celebration of Life for Everett Snortland is scheduled for June 30th 2:00 PM at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church with a graveside following the service at the Hillside Cemetery. A reception following the burial will be at the Conrad Moose Lodge. Donations in Everett's memory may be made to Pondera Valley Lutheran Church and/or Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic in Great Falls. Condolences to www.asperfh.com.