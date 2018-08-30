CHARLO — Everitt Dale Foust, 91, of Charlo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Visitation will be held at the Ronan LDS Chapel on Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the church with viewing to begin at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Ronan Cemetery and a luncheon at the LDS Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Foust family with arrangements.