ALBERTON — Ewald "Walt" Graf
11/14/1932–11/4/2019
The legacy he left was the dash in between.
You have free articles remaining.
Walt was born in Ukraine. His family survived the journey from Russia into Poland and on into Germany during WWII. He and his family emigrated to the U.S. and landed in Plevna. After serving in the Army in Korea he met and married the love of his life Myrna Lausch. They had three strong sons and settled in Alberton in 1975. Walt was an incredible example of work ethic, the importance of family, sacrificial love, and most importantly, a deep abiding faith in Christ. He truly walked everyday with the Bible.
When he went home he left behind sons Shannon (Anita) Graf, Shane (Jennifer) Graf, and Sheldon (Tamra) Graf; grandchildren Krista (John) Conley, John Kortland Graf, Mikal (Larae) Crossley, Cassie (Jamie) Waters, Kelsie Crossley, Jessica Nichols, Jalissa (Kellan) Babinski, Jezreel Nichols, Brittany (Justin) Ployhar, and a whole bunch of great-grandkids.
Services will be held at Frenchtown Community Church on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Frenchtown Community Church.