IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ewald Herman Jr. 87, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Montana passed away on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1932, at Baron, Wisconsin the son of Gustof and Rose (Morkel) Herman. He was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Hanson on June 21, 1954. Ewald lived and worked the majority of his life in Western Montana. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and working on old cars.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ewald is survived by his children, Joe Herman of Batavia, Barbara Herman of Mt. Pleasant, Patricia Herman of Washington, Cindy Herman of Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Herman of Ainsworth and Rena Buford of Fairfield, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother, Albert Herman of Evansdale, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Violet, Dora, Sylvia and Christina and a brother, Richard.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in his memory. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ewald Herman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.