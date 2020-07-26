Eyrah Alvin Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Eyrah A. Brown, 19, was born in Missoula on Aug. 17, 2000. Eyrah grew up in Alberton with his mother, Connie and stepfather, Gary. He attended and graduated from Alberton High School. Eyrah then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served as a Private at Fort Carson, Colorado. Eyrah’s passions were blacksmithing and music. He was very creative and was always building new things.

Eyrah loved his family and friends. He is survived and loved immensely by his mother, Connie Nicholas Schoening and stepfather, Gary Schoening; father, Kim Brown; one sister; four brothers; two half-sisters; two step-sisters and his grandparents.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula with military honors provided by the United States Army. There will be a reception following at Alberton Community Church.

