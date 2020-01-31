MISSOULA — F. Steven Ross passed away on Jan. 16 at St. Patricks Hospital. He was born in Butte and attended schools in Missoula, Ronan and the University of Montana. His jobs included working at Harvest Foods and Colonial Red Lion. Steve was an avid reader, especially non-fiction, and was a font of information about historical events and people. His broad knowledge on a variety of subjects made very interesting and surprising conversations. He enjoyed music and art, particularly sculptures, along with sports and being a fan of the Red Sox and Raiders.

Steve was preceded in death by his father Frank and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Mary Altmaier, step-father Tom, brothers John, Craig and Dan, sister Nancy and nephew Vincent, along with many cousins.

Cremation has taken place through Garden City Funeral Home. Steve requested that no funeral be held. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

Steve's family extends their gratitude to his friends who supported and comforted him and to the hospital staff that cared for him during his many stays there. Son, brother, uncle, rest in peace.