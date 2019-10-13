MISSOULA — Fairy Marie (Meed) Edwards, 89, of Missoula went to be with her Lord early Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was born May 5, 1930 to a family of seven children including a twin sister Faye. She grew up in Oliver, BC, Canada on a small farm and enjoyed trips into town as a young girl in the horse drawn wagon and dancing on Saturday nights. After graduation she worked at the Oliver Chronicle.
She met Marlin Edwards, the love of her life, while he was in the Navy in the summer of 1951 and they were married Dec. 27, 1952. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia, until 1955 and moved back to Missoula where they then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada, for four years. They worked with teens and as Youth Leaders for over 40 years at Missoula Alliance Church and counselled many summers at Big Sky Bible Camp.
Fairy is well known for her dozens of homemade pumpkin pies that she would donate to the Alliance “Pumpkin Patch.” Fairy was a superb cook and opened her home to hundreds over the years serving them dinner! The “Widows Dinner” she hosted annually for 26 years, letter writing and her poetry are fondly remembered by so many. Marlin and Fairy traveled to Japan to help build a church and over the years welcomed many church missionaries into their home. She loved sewing, time with her husband and friends, bowling, church activities, and her family.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband, Marlin; two sons and their families, Larry (& Lisa) of Carlsbad, California and Ron (& Jennie) Edwards of California; her four grandchildren, Summer Rose, Adam, Seth and Grace; two sisters living in Sacramento, California. Her strong faith, quick wit, infectious laugh and willingness to help others will be remembered by friends and family near and far.
Memorial Service to be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at Missoula Alliance Church, 100 E Foss Ct, Missoula. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Sky Bible Camp through Missoula Alliance Church.