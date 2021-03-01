Father Michael Mallory Smith

STEVENSVILLE - Father Michael Mallory Smith, 82, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021, at The Living Centre in Stevensville, Montana, where he resided the past several years.

Michael Malory Smith was born December 29, 1938 in Spokane, Washington, the son of Adolphe Smith and Gwendolyn Mallory Smith. He grew up in Chaney, Washington, and Essex, Montana. He attended Cheney High School, Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington State College (now University), and graduated from St. Martin College, Olympia, Washington, in 1963. He taught special education in Spokane and Baltimore, and did graduate work at Loyola College in Baltimore.

He entered the Trinitarian Fathers in 1972, making Solemn Profession on December 17, 1976. He studied theology at St. Mary Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained a priest for the American Province of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity on May 7, 1977 at his home parish in Cheney, Washington. His mission was to preach on behalf of Trinitarian Missions. Due to his father's ill health, he returned to Montana in 1979, and was incardinated as a priest of the Diocese of Helena on November 1, 1982.