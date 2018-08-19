EAST HELENA — Father Robert C. Noonan, 79, died at his residence at Hidden Treasure Assisted Living, near East Helena, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
Bob was born in Butte on Sept. 13, 1938, the son of Thomas Harold Noonan and Marie Carey Noonan. He attended Catholic schools in Butte and graduated from Carroll College. He then attended Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Helena on May 30, 1964.
He served at St. Joseph Parish in Butte, St. Joseph Parish in Anaconda, and St. Anthony Parish in Missoula. In October of 1971, he was named the founding Pastor of Pope John XXIII parish in Missoula. In July of 1977 he joined the Pastoral Team at the Cathedral of St. Helena and was named Pastor of Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena, in July 1983.
While at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Father Bob suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, slowly returning to health through the skills of medical professionals and the love and concern of family and parishioners. Bob’s brother John, and sister-in-law Carol, became primary caregivers for him, taking him into their home in Great Falls and caring for him until he was able to return to his life as a priest.
Beginning in July of 1989, he served St. Matthew Parish in Kalispell. In July of 1996, he became Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Choteau and of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Fairfield with St. Matthias Mission in Augusta. He served St. Ann Parish in Bonner with Living Water Mission in Seeley Lake and Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission in Condon from July of 2007 until he accepted Senior Status on July 1, 2009.
During his priestly career, he served as Judge and Defender of the Bond for the Tribunal, and as Judicial Vicar from 1981 through 1985. He was Episcopal Vicar for Ecumenism from 1979 through 1989. He served at various times as Dean and as a member of the diocesan Foundation Board.
Father Bob was passionate about life and people. He loved family, history, reading, and travel. He had a fun loving spirit and a contagious laugh that filled a room. He often joined family on ski trips, lake outings and holidays. He was warm and welcoming when discussing his faith, with compassion, support and always available for those in need. He will be missed dearly.
His parents Thomas and Marie, and his brother John preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister-in-law Carol Noonan, four nieces, Elaine Kelly of Reno, Nevada, Marilyn Noonan of Kalispell, Kathleen Putnam of Seattle, Washington, and Jennifer McKibbin of Seattle, Washington, and a nephew, David Noonan of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Butte, on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. A Vigil Service will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, with burial at the Priest Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at St. Ann’s Parish, 2100 Farragut in Butte. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions to the priest retirement fund: Clergy Senior Status and Security Trust, PO Box 1729, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Father Noonan.