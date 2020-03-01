Father Stephen Joseph Tallman

HELENA — April 10, 1930 - February 24, 2020

In Father’s own words: “For a Christian to live in this world in fidelity to Jesus Christ preparing to meet Him in the next world is primary. The more so for a Catholic priest, whether it is noted in an obituary or not. This factor should influence all that a Christian does.”

Fr. Stephen Tallman was born April 10, 1930 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the oldest of the six children of James E. Tallman and Margaret (Shute) Tallman. He attended St. Mary's Elementary and High School in Ponca City, graduating in 1948. After studying Mechanical Engineering at Oklahoma State University, he entered St. John's Seminary in San Antonio, Texas, studying for the Catholic Priesthood. Working for relatives in Montana drew him to Big Sky Country. He completed his studies for the Priesthood in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordained May 23, 1959 as a Priest for the Diocese of Helena.