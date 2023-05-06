Fay Lorraine Wages

Fay Lorraine Wages passed away on March 3, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1928 in Missoula to Richard "Dick" and Christina Wilkinson. Her sister Doris soon followed. She married Wayne Wages on November 30, 1946 lasting 47 years. They raised four children, Carol, Terry, Bruce and Janice.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, husband Wayne, sons Terry and Bruce and her sister Doris. She is survived by her daughters Carol (Lyle) Muessig and Janice(Danny) Cook and her daughter-in-law, Karen Wages. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Grace Gospel Church, 1601 S. 6th St. W. in Missoula. A luncheon will follow at the church. The church has lifts for those who need assistance navigating stairs.