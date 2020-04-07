× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Fay Anita Young, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Edgewood Vista of Alzheimers disease.

She was born on March 27, 1926, in Seattle, Washington, to Daniel and Virginia Young. She grew up and graduated from high school in Rapid City, South Dakota, followed by x-ray technician school in Louisiana. Upon graduation she was hired by Western Montana Clinic of Missoula, where she retired after 39 years.

She loved skiing, hiking and bridge. In November 1961 she married Harold M. Hopper of Missoula.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, and her mother and father of Washington state.

Fay is survived by her sister Linnea O’Brien of Port Orchard, Washington.

